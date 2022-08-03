The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GEO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 79,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $883.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after purchasing an additional 347,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,772,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 79,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 120.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 359,232 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.