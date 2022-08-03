The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $905.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

About The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.