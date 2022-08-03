The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $905.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
