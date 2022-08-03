The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.28-1.34 EPS.

The GEO Group Trading Up 11.6 %

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $905.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 127,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,772,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 79,771 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

