The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €99.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €99.00 ($102.06) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($94.85) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($105.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brenntag from €99.00 ($102.06) to €88.00 ($90.72) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Brenntag Trading Down 1.0 %

FRA BNR traded down €0.68 ($0.70) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.24 ($70.35). 300,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.96. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($44.39) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($57.99).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

