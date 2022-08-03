The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.45. 1,698,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

