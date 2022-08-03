The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29. The firm has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

