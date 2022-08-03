The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,511 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

