The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Reduced by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,328 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

PGR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.96. 45,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

