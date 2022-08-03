The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.69. PRS REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £594.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRSR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.18) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PRS REIT to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

