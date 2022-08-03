The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.71

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance

LON TRIG opened at GBX 139.21 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.76. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.99 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.60 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Beaufort Securities assumed coverage on The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

