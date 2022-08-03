The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.60

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.60 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.72), with a volume of 1996980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.40 ($1.70).
Separately, Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.76.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
