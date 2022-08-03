The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.23) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGE. Barclays upgraded The Sage Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.01) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698 ($8.55).

The Sage Group Price Performance

SGE opened at GBX 712.20 ($8.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 656.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 687.22. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,543.28.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

