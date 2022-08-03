The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00005539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $271.07 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00558743 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00191643 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000151 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,059,808 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

