The Siam Cement Public Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SCVPY)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1296 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Shares of SCVPY stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Siam Cement Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.
About Siam Cement Public
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siam Cement Public (SCVPY)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.