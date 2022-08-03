The Siam Cement Public Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SCVPY)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1296 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of SCVPY stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Siam Cement Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

