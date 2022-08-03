The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

