The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,906 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Southern worth $92,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

