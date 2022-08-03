The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 975.3% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,918,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,188. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

