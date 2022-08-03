TheStreet Upgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to B

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRK opened at $15.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.42. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

