Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Thomson Reuters worth $31,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 54,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.