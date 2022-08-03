THORChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $136.72 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. THORChain has a total market cap of $855.10 million and approximately $136.72 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00011320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

