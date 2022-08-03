Thorstarter (XRUNE) One Day Volume Hits $45,577.00

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $45,577.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00616435 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

