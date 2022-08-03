Thorstarter (XRUNE) One Day Volume Hits $45,577.00

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $45,577.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00616435 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017009 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035227 BTC.
Thorstarter Coin Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
