Throne Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Throne has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $899,207.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00629578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018060 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035277 BTC.
About Throne
Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.
Throne Coin Trading
