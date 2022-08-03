Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 833,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TIM by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 408.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 65.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Price Performance

TIM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

TIM Announces Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $904.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TIM will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

