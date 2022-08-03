TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of BioLife Solutions worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 48,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 132,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,078 shares of company stock worth $233,265. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

