TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 220,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,889,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,508,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

