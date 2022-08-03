TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Vita Coco worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

