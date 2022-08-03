TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 371,700 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Paragon 28 worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the first quarter worth $139,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 271.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the first quarter valued at $5,405,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 62.5% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $42,541,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNA opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon 28 news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,647,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paragon 28 news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,647,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,853. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

