TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GH Research were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

GH Research Price Performance

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. GH Research PLC has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.