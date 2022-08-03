TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TopBuild

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.63.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

