Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 33,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 28,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

