TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 7.1%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.91. 6,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 615,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after buying an additional 704,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 588,700 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 411,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 359,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

