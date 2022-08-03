Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Insider Activity at Transcat

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transcat Stock Performance

Transcat stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Transcat from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Transcat

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.