TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,698,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

TransMedics Group Company Profile



TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

