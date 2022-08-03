TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.
TransMedics Group Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.
In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,698,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
