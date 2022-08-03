Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 5%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 209,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,035,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Transocean Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 357,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

