Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

