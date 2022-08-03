Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Purchases $174,069.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,557,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,608,728.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05.

On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $138,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.

Tricida Price Performance

Shares of Tricida stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 506,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $567.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Articles

