Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 204,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 379,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Trigon Metals Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

