TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TriNet Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.87-$1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ralph A. Clark bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,248. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

