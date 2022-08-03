Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746,975 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 6.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $114,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

