Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tripadvisor Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.