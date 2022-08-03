Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

