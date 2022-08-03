TripCandy Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One TripCandy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TripCandy has a total market capitalization of $470,600.64 and $1,039.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00126739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032340 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

About TripCandy

TripCandy is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

