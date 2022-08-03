Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.28-0.48 EPS.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.29.

TGI opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 90,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

