Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE:TGI traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,404. The company has a market capitalization of $932.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $404,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

