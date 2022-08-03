Truist Financial Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $108.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,274. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in PayPal by 626.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 129,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 111,642 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 28.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 305.1% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

