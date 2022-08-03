Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.89 ($0.93).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($1.00) to GBX 83 ($1.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.16) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 50.24 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 39.38 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 63.52 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of £722.60 million and a P/E ratio of -10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.28.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.