Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance

Shares of TKHVY opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and aviation ground handling services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

Featured Articles

