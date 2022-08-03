TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74,459.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $402,370.89 and $74,459.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,243,969,810 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.