TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 7.5%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 48,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,823,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TSP shares. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.