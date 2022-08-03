Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $16,585,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

AMD stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 931,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,109,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

