Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,560 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Prologis by 18,337.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 554,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PLD traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $131.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

